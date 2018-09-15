Labaran Maku, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has warned politicians against creating division among Christians and Muslims in Nasarawa.

Maku, a former Minister of Information and governorship aspirant of APGA in the state, gave the warning on Saturday at a fundraising ceremony at the Assemblies of God Church in Lafia.

According to him, the political class is responsible for the religious dichotomy currently going on in the state.

He explained that prior to the return of democracy in 1999, Christians, Muslims and the traditional worshippers relate freely with one other, but regretted that the trend was fast eroding.

He said: “We had a situation where both Muslims and Traditionalists visit the houses of Christians during Christmas and other festivities and eat freely and they also exchange gifts.

“So also Christians will visit Muslims during Sallah celebrations.

“But today, all these virtues and show of love has varnished just because of bad politics being played by bad politicians.”

The former minister said that the religious divisions were being promoted by desperate politicians who hide under the guise of religion to perpetrate evil.

He promised to return the state to its lost glory when he became the governor in 2019.

Maku said: “If I become the governor in 2019, I shall return Nasarawa State to its old good days.

“I will give to Caeser what belongs to Caeser, and to God what belongs to Him. I will ensure nobody is marginalised irrespective of his or her tribal or religious affiliation.”

Maku also warned members of the public against vote selling and urged them to vote according to their conscience in 2019.

He urged religious leaders to ensure adequate voters education among their members.