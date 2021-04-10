



Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the North Central Zonal Congress alongside five other notable former members who left the party prior to the 2019 general elections.

Prof. Gana had at the time defected to the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to contest the presidential election on the platform of that party.

Others who got readmitted at the Zonal Congress held Saturday in Makurdi the Benue State capital were Mr Humpery Abah, Amb. Esther Audu, Mr. Adakole Ijogi and Amb. Bagudu Hillson.

Speaking on behalf of the readmitted members, Prof. Gana who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP thanked the leaders of the party for readmitting them back into the party they were privileged to found.

While thanking the likes of Senator David Mark and others who variously led the reconciliation delegation to them and ensured they reunited with the PDP, Prof. Gana said, “we are happy to be back.”





Describing the PDP as the party of purpose and a party that has all the potentials to be able to move the country forward, Prof. Gana said Nigerians were relying on the PDP to rescue the country from doom.

“Nigerians expect the PDP to take over the governance of this country for good governance to ensure the peace and security of this country. I, therefore, urge the PDP to mobilise together and be united to rescue Nigeria and restore good governance, ensure the security of lives and property and instil confidence in the minds of all Nigerians,” he said.

While recalling that before 2015, the PDP was in power in five out of the six states of the North Central zone, the former Minister lamented that only Benue was the remaining PDP state stressing the need for the party to reclaim all the other five states in the coming general election.

“Now that we are back, we will do our best to remobilise, rebuild and reunite the party to take up the mantle of leadership come 2023,” he added.