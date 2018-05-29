The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has scored his ministry’s performance high in quality service delivery of infrastructure to Nigerians.

Fashola stated this during an interview on his ministry’s performance to mark the third anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on Tuesday.

“We have delivered and continue to deliver on own our action point,” he said. “Our own action point is infrastructure, road transport network, increased energy supply.”

Citing the 2017 Electricity report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the Minister stated that the nation’s electricity had recorded improvement.

He added, “If you look at the National Bureau of Statistics report from 2017, constantly power sector (electricity) has been growing.

“We also impacted, by extension, on the diversification plan of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) itself to create new economies in mining and agriculture.”

Fashola also lauded the cooperation that exist between his ministry and the Ministry of Mines and Steels Development.

The relationship, he stated, had led to efficiency in output delivery system in conveying the nation’s mineral resources to the target market.

He further reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment in delivering its mandate to the electorates.