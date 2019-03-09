



The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says people should be concerned about the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections as those levels of governments impact closest to the grassroots.

Consequently, he urged people to come and vote for the candidates of their choice in the Governorship and State House of Assembly.

Fashola made the call while casting his vote for by 10:39am at Polling Unit 002, State Grammar School, Ward 009, Iponrin Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos .

He said: “People should be more concerned about the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“This is because it is the election that impacts government at places closest to the people.

“Citizens should be interested and get involved; they should come out and vote.”

On the turnout of voters, Fashola told the News Agency of Nigeria that it was too early to say there is low turnout of people .

He said: “There is still time for people to come out to vote.

“I cannot make a judgment on the low turnout of people at this stage.

“We will know when the votes are counted and then we will be able to see and compare to precious elections.

“We will wait and see what the experience is across the nation.

“I just hope many more people will still come out to vote before the election is over.

“The voting process is quick and straight forward and I hope that other voters will experience something similar.”