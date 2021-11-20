Minister: I don’t envy those who aspire to lead Nigeria

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said he does not envy those who aspire to lead Nigeria.

Fashola stated this on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’ programme aired on Friday night.

He also asked those who have been asking questions about the presidential bid of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to wait till January.

Asked whether he is interested in becoming President, Fashola said, “It is a very tough responsibility, a very tough job; I don’t envy those who have held that office and I don’t envy those who aspire to take it as well.”

On whether he is speaking for any aspirant ahead of 2023, the minister said, “As far as I am aware, nobody has said, ‘I want to be Nigeria’s President’. There are people speaking for people. Nobody has come out, we are not at that stage yet.

“I can’t venture out and say that I will speak for X or Y. Let the person come out and say, ‘I want to serve Nigeria’. It pains me sometimes when we see that very important job and responsibility to, ‘My people said’. I think the whole sense of it should be that, ‘I am able, I have looked at myself, give me your problem, you go to sleep’.”

Fashola also spoke on reports of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid.

“I saw him (Tinubu) last week, he didn’t tell me he is running for office and to the best of my knowledge, the last statement he made on it is that people will know in January.”