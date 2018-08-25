Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has refuted media reports that he lambasted the Government of Enugu State over non-performance.

Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, said he was merely advising those seeking for elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Onyeama was reported to have lambasted the Enugu State government for non-performance while speaking at Awgu, when Enugu West Peoples Assembly donated vehicles in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential election campaign.

But Onyeama said his remarks at the parley were not in anyway directed at the Enugu State Government.

“It is important to emphatically state that he was addressing those seeking election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was not enough in seeking office to build houses and enrich yourselves, you have to create jobs.

“Some of the irregular migrants leaving this country are from Enugu State, so you have to do more to create jobs for the youth,” Onyeama affirmed.

The minister noted that the presence of women and youth in the audience was crucial because of their contribution to the electoral process.

“We should not only remember them when it is time for election, we should remember that we have to be responsive to their needs and those of the elderly and pensioners.

“They should have a say on how we govern them and not when we get into office. We just dictate what should be. Governance is a serious business,” Onyeama reiterated.