Bala Mohammed, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has berated the performance of Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, saying the state chief executive was below expectation in terms of achievements.

The former minister stated this on Sunday at the inaugural meeting of the Elders’ Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State, at the party’s secretariat in Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed, a governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the APC-led administration in the state, saying that it was not doing enough for the well-being of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the ex-minister advised the PDP to correct the anomalies in the state by giving equal opportunity to all its members wishing to contest any position in the build up to the 2019 elections.

According to him, unjust treatment to deserving candidates was responsible for the catastrophic failure of the party in 2015, saying that the trend could be reversed when credible and qualified people were allowed to contest elective positions in the party.

Also, a former senator represented Bauchi South, Abdul Ningi, called on the party’s leadership to look inward towards providing lasting solution to the challenges militating against the development of the state.

Ningi, who is also a governorship aspirant, promised to support any candidate who wins the party’s primary election.

The Bauchi State PDP chairman, Hamza Akuyam, said the Elders’ Committee was inaugurated to guide the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He, thereby, called on the party’s contestants not to allow supporters to cause disunity among them ahead of the forthcoming elections.