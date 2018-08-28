A former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Tuesday said he will resist any form of interference in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gboyega Oyetola, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the September 22 election is reported to be Tinubu’s cousin.

Speaking in an interview, Babatope, who is a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also said “the people of Osun will not allow INEC manipulate the election in favour of APC as they did in the last governorship election in Ekiti State”.

Babatope, who said many chieftains of the APC are decamping to the PDP on a daily basis, said he is confident that Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the PDP will emerge as the next governor of Osun State.

“I don’t think Bola Tinubu will allow himself to be misled by the fact that somebody is his relation. As a matter of fact, even Oyetola the APC candidate has said that though he comes from the same town as Bola Tinubu, he is not a member of their family.

“But that notwithstanding, I will not tolerate any kind of interference from anybody under any guise. Even if Bola Tinubu is the president of Nigeria, we are going to win. Osun state is for PDP.

“Unfortunately for the APC, Rauf Aregbesola is not contesting in election. He is about finishing his term of office. Unfortunately for the APC also, the former state chairman of the party, Moshood Adeoti has left APC for another party.

“So as we speak now, their party is tatters; in complete ruin. Many members of their party are joining the PDP on a daily basis. On our part, we are embarking on a massive campaign drive, giving the people of Osun a message of hope.

“I can assure you that PDP is going to win that election. We are not going to engage in any propaganda, hate speech or abusive language. Our campaign will be issues driven. I am glad we have a candidate who is sober, popular and highly knowledgeable.

“Definitely, we will defeat APC. All of us the leaders are now in Osun and we will join hands together to ensure that our party becomes the next ruling party in the state,” he said.