The Federal Government, on Sunday, insisted that the APC will win the 2019 general elections on the basis of its performance.

The Federal Government also said international publications such as HSBC and the Economist that used to feed fat on questionable supplements paid for by the Federal Government, have seen a drastic reduction in such patronage, hence their 2019 elections doomsday predictions for the APC.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 2019 elections were already a done deal for the APC irrespective of doomsday predictions by some international financial institutions and publications.

Mohammed reiterated the government’s position in Lagos on Friday when he visited the corporate headquarters of Channels Television.

The visit, according to the Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, was in furtherance of the National Campaign Against Fake News which was launched by the Federal Government in July.

Mohammed further said the negative predictions against the APC-led Federal Government by HSBC, an international financial institution, and the Intelligence Unit of the Economist Magazine, were based on fake premises, saying that the predictions were fake news.

“Talking about fake news, we expect that those who have been deeply affected by our policies will mount a sustained campaign against this administration in the weeks and months to come. In fact, they have already started. We have all read that the Intelligence Unit of the Economist said the PDP will defeat the ruling APC in 2019. We have also read that the international financial institution, HSBC, said Nigeria’s economic development will be stunted if President Buhari gets a second term.

“Let me state clearly that these reports are based on fake premises and, therefore, qualify as fake news. It is a psychological warfare by those who have been badly hit by our policies. For example, out fight against corruption has meant that many financial institutions, especially banks, that fed fat on the proceeds of corruption are no longer able to do that.

”Also, international publications that used to feed fat on questionable supplements paid for by the Federal Government have seen a drastic reduction in such patronage, as the administration cuts down on frivolous spending that was the order of the day in the past.

Therefore, it is natural that these institutions and publications would not wish to see another term for this administration,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed added that the fake news phenomenon was bound to get worse as the nation is approaching the 2019 general elections, noting that it seemed to be the only weapon left for naysayers who could not fault the government on infrastructure, economy, fight against corruption, agricultural development, among others.

Mohammed also said only Nigerians will determine who presides over the affairs of the country, not any bank or media establishment, irrespective of their influence or self-importance.

”The parents and wards of the 8.5 million school children who are being fed every school day under our home-grown school feeding system, are feeling the impact of this administration. The more than six million farmers who have joined rice production since this administration came on board, know what this government has done.

Nigerians who are enjoying more stable electricity after power production has more than doubled, know better. The 500,000 unemployed graduates who have benefitted from our N-Power programme know that these naysayers are only thinking about themselves. So, we are not bothered,” Mohammed added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, expressed delight at the visit, saying that Channels remained apolitical and professional in its role as a watchdog for the society.