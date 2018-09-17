The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is not sure if the lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, is still a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Amaechi said this in a statement by his Media Office on Sunday.

The Minister, who is the leader of the APC in Rivers State and the South-South zone, disagreed with comments credited to Abe at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja that he (Amaechi) remained his (Abe) leader.

Amaechi said: “I am not Magnus Abe’s leader. Abe has long left me and the political family that was largely responsible for his rise and fame in politics. How can I be Abe’s leader when he and the minions sponsored by him, privately and publicly abuse, insult and cast aspersions on me, my wife and members of my family daily? Is that how a follower treats his leader?

“It’s cheap and indeed shameful political sophistry for Abe to stand in the APC secretariat and deceitfully say I am his leader while all he has done, both privately and publicly in recent times, are to undermine me, the APC and desecrate the APC in Rivers State.

“As a matter of fact, it is indeed very doubtful if Senator Abe is still in the APC. He mouths APC, but his actions belly his words and clearly tell a different story.

“A man, who wakes up, creates an imaginary parallel party executive and went ahead to open an office for the non-existent parallel executive that has no base and foundation, cannot be said to be committed in any way to the party.

“As a matter of fact, his actions are obviously targeted at weakening and destroying the party. Such a hypocritical, devious character cannot be my follower. I am not his leader.”