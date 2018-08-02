Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, says she has not resigned her position as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Alhassan disclosed this while speaking in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

“Contrary to insinuations especially in the social media, I only sought for permission from President Muhammadu Buhari to begin consultations.

“This is preparatory to my seeking nomination from our great party the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest for the office of the governor of Taraba state in 2019, which he has graciously accepted,” she said.

Alhassan added: “The letter in circulation in the social media does not in any way mean or suggest resignation.

“The letter is straight forward and unambiguous.

“Our esteemed supporters and loyal party men and women in Taraba should please disregard any rumour of my resignation.

“When the time comes for me to resign, I will do so in accordance with the laid down procedure and regulations.’’

Alhassan said she is presently preoccupied with the task given to her by President Buhari as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“I am also helping in mobilising support for him and the APC for the 2019 election,’’ she said.