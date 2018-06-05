Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has exuded confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the capacity to rule Nigeria forever.

Although the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, challenged newly-inaugurated state chairmen to restore the party’s lost glory, the Minister, fondly called Mama Taraba, assured that the party would win more states in the 2019 general elections.

She assured that the party’s coming National Convention would be peaceful, adding that the current crisis in the APC is normal in every big political party across the world.

While addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration of her factional chairman of APC, in Taraba, on Monday, in Abuja, she equally expressed optimism that the party would win the presidency.

“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC, once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.

“I will make sure that in my zone I follow up and by God’s grace Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019. Don’t even talk about Nigeria because it is already APC and it will continue to be APC forever.”

Confirming her ambition to recontest governorship election in 2019, Mama Taraba said she actually won the election in 2015 but it was destined she won’t be governor.

“I won the 2015 election everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.

“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires, I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power, I will keep trusting in him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she said.

Reacting to the fictionalisation of APC in her state, she said: “I have a right to choose who become the chairman of the party in the state, there is no faction in Taraba. We are very much together, there was no love lost in the state, we were never divided; it was all about political interest.”