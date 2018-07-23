Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections.

Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C.

According to Moro, “This press conference is to formally declare my intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C) Senate. I have been in the field for the last one week to intimate my people of my intention.

“What I have done is to feel the pulse of our people to ask them if I can be supported to run for the seat. As a democrat, I feel that is the right thing to do. I have consulted widely with leaders of the party and elders of the land.

“And having gone round the nine local government areas, I am convinced that I have the support of the people to run for the senate of the Benue south senatorial district.

“I have followed the politics of Benue south assiduously for many years learning under Senator David Mark. I know the dreams of our people and I have tried to help in the execution of his mandate for the people.

“All these years, I have been a teacher at the Benue State Polytechnics. I have been Council chairman, I have been chairman and pro-chancellor of two federal univeristies.

“I have been a minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria. I have been DG David Mark Campaign Organization among other positions I have held.

“I want to bring these wealth of experience to bare on the senatorial district.

Moro, who is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), promised to ensure the completion of ongoing projects by Senator David Mark as well as initiate other projects that would positively impact on the development of the senatorial district.

“In this trying moment, I believe nobody stands a better chance of doing what we should do for our people. Ending my consultation in Otukpo, haven listened to the people, in 2019, I’m going to contest for the senate of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.

“I will ameliorate the circumstances of our people. Bursary and scholarships will be reintroduced as well as Youth employment. I will also use my experience and exposure to attract investment to the district,” he said.