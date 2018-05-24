Former Niger Delta militants have promised to mobilise votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to secure another four year mandate to govern Nigeria.

The ex-militants said their decision was in appreciation of the massive support they have received from President Buhari under the umbrella of Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Charles Dokubo.

Leader of the group, Emma Lawson, told journalists, in Abuja, that the hitherto troubled oil-rich region had recently enjoyed peace and tranquility as a result of the support and love they received from the Federal Government.

He assured the President that they have secured the support of political stakeholders in the region to mobilize electorates to vote for the President in 2019.

He further revealed that they have begun the implementation of already mapped out strategies that would guarantee the electoral victory of the President in the region.

They equally commended the government for the reforms and sanity that had returned to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which had result in administrative peace and development in the region, in addition to the historic academic take-off of Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.