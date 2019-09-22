<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An ex-militant leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eris Paul, aka General Ogunboss and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are bickering over the alleged political romance between Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, ahead the November 16 governorship election.

Ogunboss in an open letter said Dickson is allegedly romancing Sylva as part of ways to seek soft landing after his tenure on February 13, 2020.

According to him, Dickson’s alleged political romance was a decoy to make the PDP make inroads to further destroy the opposition party before the governorship election.

Ogunboss who alleged that his community Peremabiri in Southern Ijaw Local Area of the state had been under attacks a alegedly sponsored by the PDP, warned Sylva not to enter into any secret deal with Dickson.

“Peremabiri community is having issues with Dickson. Our chiefs were forcefully arrested at night for not supporting Dickson. Also think about the place of your supporters. Whatever anyone is doing to disorganise APC in Bayelsa State has the full support and backing of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson,” he wrote in the letter.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

However, the PDP Youth Network has called on Bayelsans to ignore what it called “a wild rumour” being peddled by those it described as “unscrupulous characters” about a purported meeting between Governor Dickson and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The Secretary-General of the PDPYN, Mr. James Oputin, urged Bayelsans to ignore the unfounded rumour which he described as a product of mischief.

He said that the politicians behind the rumour were scared of the growing internal cohesion within the PDP ahead of the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state contrary to their expectations.

Oputin also advised the members and supporters of the PDP to ignore the false story designed to malign the leadership of the party in Bayelsa.

He said that the surreptitious design to put unnecessary doubts in the minds of well meaning supporters of the party in the state should be resisted.

The PDPYN scribe said that Governor Dickson and the leadership of the PDP did not need any meeting with leaders of the APC to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Oputin stressed that the same set of people from the APC were behind the story that Sylva supported David Lyon because he wanted to give the governorship to the PDP.

He advised the uninformed people behind the fake story to focus their attention on their electoral campaign rather than the failed attempt to plant discord within the PDP.