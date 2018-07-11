The Labour Party has distanced itself from the coalition of political parties which recently came together in an attempt to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Mike Omotosho, said this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Labour Party is not part of any coalition with any group.

He said that the leadership of the party has not been consulted, neither has there been any formal meeting or agreement between the party and any other political party in Nigeria in that respect.

“The Labour Party is not only a political party but a political movement, guided by its ethics, values, principles and social ideology, where all actions are taken in consideration of due process.

“If there was any need for the party to join any coalition, the consent and the approval of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Council would have been sought before such decision is taken.

“It is an undisputable fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress and its allies, the Trade Union Congress and the civil society, are the owners of the Party.

“Such a vital decision to join a coalition cannot be effected without the approvals of their respective governmental organs.

“As it stands now, the NWC, NEC, nor NLC are aware or privy to this crocket coalition engagement, ’’he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians to disregard all allusions to the inclusion of the Labour Party and those of the NLC and TUC, as members of any collation.