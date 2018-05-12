The Mega Party of Nigeria in Ekiti State has elected Sunday Balogun as its candidate for the July 14 governorship election.

Balogun defeated three other aspirants to emerge the winner of the primary conducted on Saturday in Ado Ekiti.

He polled 191 votes to defeat a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Aluko, Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Ambassador Ayodele Ayodeji with 146, 72 and seven votes respectively.

One of the aspirants, Mrs. Bola Adeyina, had earlier withdrawn from the race.

The number of accredited voters was 467 while 22 votes were voided.

The chairman of the six-man committee of the primary, Alhaji Isah Nuhu Isah, expressed satisfaction with the primary.

Commending delegates and party members for their efforts and patience, Isah urged the winner to carry everybody along in the scheme of things in the party.

Speaking earlier, one of the committee members, Pastor Abiodun Tawede, called on the delegates not to allow the primary to divide the party.

Saying members are one family. Tawede, pleaded that they should not see the primary as a “do-or-die”.

He asked for cooperation for a free, fair and credible primary.

In his speech, Balogun thanked the people for the primary, which he said was conducted in a perfect manner.

He commended security agencies for their professionalism in ensuring peace during the primary.

He promised to work together with all the aspirants.