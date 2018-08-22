The Chairman, House Services Committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Fatai Oluwa, has declared that state policing is the most important way to secure lives and properties at these trying times of Nigeria’s existence.

Oluwa, who represents Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 2, said this in reaction to the continued attacks on communities and killing across the country, especially my armed bandits.

The most recent of such attacks in Zamfara state led to the death of at least 42 people and the razing of communities.

Oluwa noted that over time, the Nigeria police had proven to be seriously challenged in securing lives and properties, except in a state like Lagos.

“Currently, Lagos can be taken as the most secured state in Nigeria and this is because Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the Lagos state House of Assembly had their strategies from the beginning.

“It is no news again that the state government invests heavily on security being a primary responsibility.

“To shore up the needed manpower for security of lives and properties in the state, the lawmakers passed the Neighbourhood Watch bill sponsored by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

“We are all witnesses to the positive results from these concepts and ideas,” he said in a statement released by his media office.”

The lawmaker noted that the call for state police does not mean the nation’s original law enforcement agency should be scrapped.

According to him, the state and the national security agencies would play complementary roles.

“We have always complained about the inadequate number of policemen to secure the surging population.

“There is also this genuine argument that most policemen posted to states are strangers and that they hardly understand the languages spoken in their areas of assignment. Of course, there is a relationship between language, culture and safety,” he said.

Oluwa also commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for standing firm in his argument for the creation of state police.

Osinbajo recently spoke at the Lagos state House of Assembly emphasising on the need for the establishment of state police.