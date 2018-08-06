The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has commended the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he has done excellently well in office and deserves a second term.

Mbaka poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi, describing him as “a good, kindhearted, humble, peace-loving and God-fearing leader,” who has judiciously managed the lean resources of the state for the benefit of the people, as such declared that there is no vacancy in the state Government House in 2019.

The Catholic priest also described Ugwuanyi as “the best governor so far in Enugu State,” adding that he is “an epitome of peace; a sanctuary of conflict resolution and model for rural and urban development.”

The cleric, who spoke at the Adoration Arena in Enugu, during the Thanksgiving Mass for the governor’s recent victory at the Supreme Court, thanked God for giving the people of the state such an outstanding leader, saying this is the first time since he became a priest, that the state is experiencing peace.

He maintained that Ugwuanyi is prayer answered, appreciating the people of the state for their unflinching support and prayers for the governor, especially, while the protracted legal battle lasted, emphasising that “it is a Mass of Thanksgiving to God.”

Mbaka further stated that Ugwuanyi was “the only governor that pays workers’ salaries before the 25th of every month,” disclosing that when most states could not pay salaries as a result of the recent federal allocation sharing deadlock, the governor paid, accordingly.

Commending the governor for the security in Enugu State, Fr. Mbaka stated the feat was achieved because of “the reign of peace” in the state and the governor’s faithful role as “a good shepherd.”

While applauding the governor “for managing the public wealth judiciously and godly” for the equitable development of the entire state, the outspoken priest prayed against any plot over the governor’s re-election in 2019, saying: “I pray to God that this good man, with intimidating humility will continue to govern Enugu State till 2023.

“Our governor, God has opened doors for you, no man can close it. Those who are following him should continue to follow him, he is a good man.”