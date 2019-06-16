<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has supported Senator Rochas Okorocha’s claim that the chances of the South East ruling the country in 2023 does not exist.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, maintained that the ex-governor of Imo State’s opinion is also applicable to other tribes like Ijaw, Yoruba, and Tiv among others.

According to Madu, the only way for the South East to have a chance at the presidency is by the religious, traditional and political institutions lending their voices to the realisation of Biafra.