



The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) at the weekend accused President Muhammadu Buhari of securing power in the just-concluded Presidential election in the country through dubious and corrupt means.

The group made this known in a press statement signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki capital of Ebonyi state.

The MASSOB leadership also condemned the incessant killings of members of the Christian communities in some parts of the country, saying: “It is very unfortunate that these ethnic cleansing commenced immediately after presidential election which INEC was subjected to announce Mohammed Buhari as winner.

“MASSOB remind the citizens that prior to the presidential election mostly within the campaign periods, the terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen suddenly reduced because Mohammadu Buhari and his Fulani cabals controlling Nigeria Federal government does not want to refresh the damaging effects of the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the consciousness of the people because of their votes.

“It is very disheartening that overwhelming evidences abounds on the incessant, systematic and well coordinated attacks, killings and ethnic cleansing of Christian dominated villages of Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Ebonyi States recently after presidential election that was executed by Fulani herdsmen. The security agents in their bid to deceive the international communities will label the attackers as gunmen instead of the real culprits.

“Having clinched power through dubious and corruptible means, MASSOB reminds the people of Biafra to be more vigilant and conscious of their residential environment because President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government and his Fulani/APC cabals will unleash many dangerous and systematic mayhem that will subject the cowardly people of Nigeria to political and economical islamisation of Nigeria. This is the religious command and ordinances of Othman Dan Fodio of the Islamic caliphate.

“MASSOB also congratulate the people of Biafra for harkening unto our directives in supporting and voting for the candidates we presented to pilots the political space of Biafra land.

“We congratulate Governors David Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Udom, Nyesom Nwike, Ben Ayade of Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Imo States and Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Uba, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Theodore Orji, Ike Ekweremadu and others.

“We also salute the igboistic spirit of no surrender no retreat of Ndigbo in Lagos in eloquently voting for the candidate of their choice in Lagos gubernatorial election.

“MASSOB charged the newly-elected Igbo political office holders to unite in projecting and promoting the general Igbo in interest in Nigeria political, economical, social, academical, religious and cultural space of Nigeria irrespective of their political platforms,” Edeson stated.