Aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State, there are strong indications that many bigwigs of the opposition, APC in the state will soon dump the party for the ruling PDP.

Checks by newsmen revealed that immediately after the judgement on Tuesday, many of the APC chieftains went behind the door to congratulate Bala Mohammed for the victory, assuring him of their unflinching support in developing Bauchi state.

A reliable source who confided in newsmen disclosed that consultations are already ongoing on how to accommodate those who will join the PDP without causing political unrest within the rank of the party’s leadership, considering that most of the people coming from the APC are strong politicians in the state and have strong followers.

The source who was confident while speaking said that, “I can confirm to you that discussions are going on in order to increase the followership base of the Governor by accommodating APC members who want to change base”.

He added that the movement will start with members of the House of Assembly from the APC who have indicated their interest in joining the PDP in order to be able to work effectively with the Governor in his quest to develop the state more than how he met it in 2019.





He added that as soon as consultations are concluded, a date will be set to officially accept them into the fold of the PDP, stressing that, “with the legal battle now over, the next thing is to ensure that all hands are on deck for the development of the state, which should be paramount to all”.

When contacted to speak on the issue, a chieftain of the APC and an ardent supporter of the former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Hassan Sharif, could neither deny nor confirm the insinuation, saying simply that, “we wish them well hoping that they will be able to be fair and just in their administration. It has come and gone”.

Hassan Sharif added that they will continue to watch as events unfold in order to know what next to do between now and 2023 when another round of general elections will be conducted.

As for the state Chairman of the APC, Uba Ahmed Nana while responding to a text message sent to him for reaction on the development, he simply replied that, “Sorry, just read your text message, will get back to you” .

All efforts to get officials of the State Chapter of the PDP to react proved abortive as neither the Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam nor the Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari, picked up the phone when newsmen put several calls across