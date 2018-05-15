A former Chief of Staff to Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mascot Uzor Kalu, has refuted claims that there was parallel congresses in last Saturday’s local government congress in the state.

Kalu lauded members of the party in the state for their peaceful conduct during the congress.

He acknowledged the role played by members of the APC Congress Committee and said the party remains a united family.

Speaking against the backdrop of claims that a parallel congress was held in Abia State, Kalu, who is currently

in Gambia, urged rumour pedlars and political jobbers to desist from spreading falsehood for the sake of Nigeria’s growing democracy.

While maintaining that Abia APC has no factions, the banker-cum politician, urged the party hierarchy to sustain the ideals of the party which is anchored on internal democracy.

“The level of decorum exhibited by party leaders, chieftains and members before, during and after the local government congress is commendable.

“The exercise was hitch free, peaceful and successful. We don’t have factions in Abia APC.

“APC is united, indivisible and strong in Abia State. We will continue to embrace peace and unity in all party activities.”

He expressed confidence that APC will come out victorious in the 2019 general election, assuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will take Nigeria to enviable heights.

Kalu, while appealing to politicians not to heat up the polity, cautioned APC members in Abia State to be wary of chieftains of the ruling party in the state, who are desperate to cause disaffection among APC members.