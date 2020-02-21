<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reinstated its call for the arrest of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly inciting the attack on Justice Mary Odili over the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Bayelsa State governorship election.

Querying federal government’s delay in arresting Oshiomhole, the party said it is clear that the attack on Justice Odili by alleged thugs from APC is part of ruling party’s plot to intimidate, harass and cow the judiciary and judges to do only its bidding in delivering judgments on cases involving the PDP and its members.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan told the APC to note that Nigerians are not deceived by the desperate effort by its leadership to politicise the attack on Justice Odili by making flimsy and baseless allegations against the PDP, in a failed bid to divert public attention from their culpability in the attack.

“Nigerians know that the APC masterminded the attack on Justice Odili, using the same agents that coordinated the attacks on the residence of Governor Duoye Diri, the burning of PDP secretariat in Bayelsa and violent attacks on Radio Bayelsa by APC thugs.





“Our party, therefore, will definitely not allow the APC to drag it into politicising these attacks,” it said.

PDP insisted that the delay in arresting Oshiomhole for questioning, after it raised the alarm last Thursday and even after hard evidence indicts him and the APC, only goes to validate public apprehensions of a huge collusion with certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to intimidate and annex the judiciary.

The PDP described as distressing that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had failed to arrest Oshiomhole after he openly instigated his party’s thugs against the Supreme Court and even declared that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa, in defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court, leading to the attacks.

The party charged the Police not to succumb to the antics of the APC but to immediately bring Oshiomhole to book on the attack on Justice Odili as well as the residence of Governor Duoye Diri and PDP secretariat in Bayelsa.

“Furthermore, our party charges the judiciary not to be deterred by the APC, which seeks to subjugate it to do its bidding on cases involving the PDP, our party members and other Nigerians perceived to be enemies of the APC administration,” the party said.