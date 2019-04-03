<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

House of Representatives member-elect for Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal constituency in Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro, has expressed optimism that majority of members of the House of Representatives would support Femi Gbajabiamila to become the speaker of the incoming 9th Assembly.

Soro, who disclosed this in an interview in Bauchi, said that Gbjabiamila has enough legislative experience to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives as its Speaker.

He noted that Gbajabiamila enjoyed the support of the legislators because of his unalloyed loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his spirit and belief in teamwork.

“The choice will ensure the independence of the legislature and harmonious relations with the executive and judicial arms of the government.

“Abdulhakeem is committed to lead the House to provide best-in-class solutions to critical issues affecting our country and to drive a solid plan of action for the achievement of both quick wins and longer term objectives of the 9th Assembly, “he said.

According to him, newly elected lawmakers were aware of what happened in the 8th Assembly, which slowed the implementation of various federal government ‘s projects and policies.

He said that the members would support competent leadership to ensure good working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

“We want to have people that will ensure smooth and timely passage of budgets, executive and other bills that will ensure better life for Nigerians. That is what our constituencies elected us to do. So, we must put Nigeria first in all what we are going to do,” he said.