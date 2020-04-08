<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to sign Super Eagles hopeful Bukayo Saka from Arsenal instead of £120m top target Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most coveted players in world football during his time with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 31 goals and created 42 more in just 90 first-team appearances.

According to football website 90mins has advised Manchester United to four potential targets they should bring to Old Trafford in the summer with Arsenal revelation Saka among other three of Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Adama Traore (Wolves) and Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) if they fail to land Sancho due to his price tag.





The 18-year-old Nigerian descent has already being linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks and is valued in the region of 35-45 million euros.

He was a key player for Arsenal in the Europa League and has also caught the eye in the English Premier League despite playing out of position as a makeshift left-back.

Offensively, Saka has scored 3 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this term while providing 10 assists.