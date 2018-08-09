The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jumai Al-Hassan has vowed never to dump the All Progressive Congress ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying that she would remain in the party to contest Governorship election of Taraba State.

The Minister said that contrary to whatever speculations going round, she would stay in the ruling party to contest the 2019 governorship election, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari has given a nod to our political moves.

She spoke at the 18th Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs and Social Development held in Lagos, calling on women to come out and actively participate in the coming election.

She added would formally go back to our constituency do the needful ahead of next month primaries.

Al-Hassan, who urged Nigerian women not to leave politics for men alone, said women must work harder to get to enable them have a stake in the political affairs.

She said that Nigerian women must emulate her fighting spirit as President Muhammadu Buhari has assured her that she would not be rigged out as she alleged that she was in 2015.