



Hundreds of eligible voters’ in several parts of Ilorin metropolis were unable to cast their votes at the commencement of voting on Saturday following malfunctioning of smart card readers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were impressive turnout of voters in all the polling units in the state capital but electorates where disappointed with malfunctioning smart card readers.

Some of the affected areas were Idiagbon polling booth along Emir Road, four polling units at Oja Oba market and three voting centres at Baboko all are in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the eligible voters who spoke with NAN described the situation as unfortunate and called on lNEC to find an urgent solution to the problem, especially before next election.

The Director-General of Buhari Campaign Group, Prof. Shhaib Abdhraheem, expressed disappointment over malfunctioning of some smart card readers.

Abdulraheem, while speaking with NAN described the turnout of voters as impressive.

The former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu-Baraje, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, especially the security put in place.

NAN reports that there were heavy security presence in all the nooks and crannies of the state capital during the voting period.