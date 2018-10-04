



Senator Magnus Abe has declared that he remains the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Rivers State contrary to reports that he had backed off.

Abe was elected by his faction of the party in the state through direct primary while the faction loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, elected Tonye Cole through an indirect primary.

But there were media reports that he had backed off his governorship ambition and was negotiating with Amaechi for a chance to return to the senate.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, Abe’s spokesman, Parry Benson, described the report as unfounded, stressing that there was never such a meeting.

Benson said, “the said report by a self-styled media outfit said in attendance at the meeting were Senator Abe himself; Amaechi; National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and select members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“We hereby state that this trending story is another deliberate misinformation and mischief aimed at diverting public attention from the real issues and the reality on the ground.

“Let it be on record that Senator Magnus Abe remains the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State following the mandate freely given to him by members of the APC during last Sunday’s gubernatorial primary election in the state.”

He emphasised that there was no such meeting, adding that such a meeting ever held, Abe was not privy to it and nobody could be in such a meeting in his stead.

“The one thing presently occupying the mind of Senator Abe is to actualise his ambition as Governor of Rivers State through a peaceful, acceptable and constitutional means come 2019 in order to deliver democratic dividend to Rivers people and transform the state into an enviable haven of industrialisation and attract real investment.

“Senator Abe is resolute and firm to the mandate of the people of Rivers State and nothing less.”

He recalled that in his twitter handle Wednesday morning, Abe said, “As a Christian, my knees are exclusively for the Almighty God. Those who fear God cannot kneel before man. Our struggle is based on our faith in God and His promise of freedom for the oppressed.

“I bought the form for governor, and I am running for the office of governor. Relax ladies and gentlemen, keep faith and work hard. Our struggle has just begun and our day of Glory shall surely come”.