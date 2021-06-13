Nigerian Comedian, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has stated that those supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had lost their humanity.

Macaroni disclosed this on his social media page as he lamented the killings and oppression of Nigerians in the nation.

The comedian stated that peaceful protest was a Fundamental Human Right and would not change because of “General Buhari’s tyranny.”

His tweets read: “Peaceful protest is a Fundamental Human Right. That won’t change because of General Buhari’s tyranny. Anyone who supports this dictatorship has lost their humanity.





“Nigerians are being killed, dehumanized and oppressed daily. This is not the Country we pray for!”

The comedian tasked youths not to relent in asking for a better Nigeria and good governance.

He added: “A better Nigeria Concerns us all! We must not get tired of demanding for good governance that is accountable to the people.

“In all of these, I never have and will never claim any heroic status. The real heroes are the ones who don’t have millions of followers but always step out to challenge oppression despite knowing they could be killed or brutalized. You all are the hope people like me have.”