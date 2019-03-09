



There was low turnout of voters in most polling units across Benue State for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections compared to the turnout during the presidential election two weeks ago.

In some polling units visited by our correspondent, including LGEA Primary School, Gbajimba and Government House Polling Unit, Makurdi among others, there were no queues even as electoral officers had to wait for a long time for voters to come.

Some electorate who had voted and were waiting for the counting and results at their polling units attributed the low turnout to voter apathy on the part of many Nigerians.

Peter James, Oine Owoicho and Terdoo Japhet observed that many people did not come out to exercise their franchise because they were afraid of the reports about heavy deployment of security to the state.

Others who decried reports of violence in some areas of the state, said the low turnout could be as a result of fear on the part of the electorate that their votes might not count.

Asked why there was low turnout in his polling unit, Governor Samuel Ortom assured that the people would still come to exercise their civic responsibility, adding that they still had ample time till 4pm to do so.