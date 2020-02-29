<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was low turnout in the Local Government Election in Enugu state just as late arrival of voting materials delay commencement of the election in some areas.

Newsmen who monitored the election reports that accreditation and voting started at about 10am at Maryland Ward 13, polling units 1, 2, 3, and 10 while accreditation is with manual voters’ register.

However, as at the time of filing this report, voting had yet to start in any of the polling units in Enugu North Local Government Area.

Officials of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) were still at the headquarters of Enugu North Local Government to take delivery of election materials.

Meanwhile, the turnout for the election in most of the polling units is generally low as most residents were going about their businesses.





Speaking with journalists, chairmanship candidate of African Peoples Alliance (APA) in Enugu South, Mr Chukwunonso Ogbe, described the conduct of voters as peaceful.

He decried the attitude of the electoral officers whom he said were forcing the electorate to vote in their presence.

The chairmanship candidate said that the people needed to be given the latitude to vote according to their conscience without inhibitions.

Also, accreditation and voting have started at the six polling units in Okpara Square.

One of the voters, Mr Ekene Ogbodo, said that the exercise had been peaceful.

He said it was sad that the electoral umpire kept voters waiting for too long.

Our correspondent reports that apart from agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no agent of any of the opposition political parties was seen at any of the polling units.