President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Nigerians in the diaspora that they would not lose for supporting his administration.

He said anything done for the good of the country would be ultimately rewarded.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving three groups made of Nigerians in the diaspora, and some professionals hitherto based abroad, but who have returned home in recent times.

“You have been working quietly, supporting the government physically and materially, and you are doing it for your own country.

“Head or tail, you won’t lose. Please continue to do your best for the country,” Buhari reportedly told his guests.

Speaking on behalf of Diaspora Alliance Group, Mr. Ade Omole, said the organisation was a think-tank in the United Kingdom, which formulates policies to help Nigeria. They currently have recommendations to help the country in the areas of agriculture, youth empowerment, community development, and education.

“We also educate people in the diaspora on the good work the Buhari administration is doing for Nigeria. You are rebuilding the country. We supported you in 2015, and we will also support you in 2019,” Omole said.

Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, speaking on behalf of returnee professionals from the diaspora, said they were excited and willing to contribute to national development.

“Our main goal now is investing in Nigeria. We are planning a Nigeria-Diaspora Summit on Investment soon.

“We are quite pleased with infrastructural development around the country. We want to attract people in the diaspora to bring their money, and invest here,” she said.

Dr. Salihu-Dasuki, who spoke on behalf of young people in the diaspora, lauded Buhari for signing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill into law, saying that young persons would soon begin to utilise the legislation.

On his part, Dr. Charles Cudjoe, unfolded how all Nigerians can have access to health care through minimal deductions from the credit on their cell phones, which would be deposited in a health bank in their favour. Such savings would then be accessed whenever they needed medical attention.

Buhari said the health initiative was very interesting, adding that “policies on health and education for the people are also dear to us.”