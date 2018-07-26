The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has kicked against the recent action taken by the representative of Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, describing him as a betrayal.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Wole Elegbede, the APC referred to the senator as a former member of the party, not minding his attendance on Wednesday of a parley of 43 senators elected on the platform of the APC with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The party said it has followed “the events of the last few days within the national polity with keen interest, particularly as it affects a former member of our party in Ogun State, Senator Lanre Tejuoso.

“We took careful note of his decision to leave the party, as contained in the letter read on the floor of the National Assembly and confirmed by the numerous statements and interviews he made in the media.”

According to the party, democracy and robust politics thrive on the principle of free association and freedom of choice.

It said: “We therefore congratulate Senator Tejuoso for his candor in coming out clearly and boldly, rather than continue in what has become his trade mark – dangerous double faced politicking, serial party policy and party hierarchy betrayal, marauding as APC senator, during the day, whilst he does exactly the opposite under the cover of darkness.”

The party however said it remains open to all, adding: “We welcome both old and new members, as always. We shall continue to work even harder to build the APC, Ogun State on clear values, discipline and commitment to corporate goals, devoid of personal selfishness and survival antics. The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State, shall remain a family, united and strong.”