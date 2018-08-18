A legislative aspirant who is hoping to be elected as member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ungwan Sanusi Constituency come 2019, Adamu Kabir Umar, on Friday, said local government autonomy should be given full autonomy if the country will develop the way it should.

Adamu, who had contested same position in 2015 under the same ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but couldn’t emerge winner then said, if the local government can get its fund directly from the federation account as it was before, it will eliminate some of the problems bedeviling the country today.

Fielding questions from newsmen when he visited the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna Council, where he restated his intention to contest the forthcoming election, promised to develop legislation that will support local government autonomy.

“If local government do not get it right, there is no how we can get it right at the top and that is why I for one will always support any course that will help us to grow as a people and as a country.

“It is important to channel chunk of the developmental projects to the local government. If I’m elected come 2019 by the grace of God, I will always support anything that has to do with development of local government because the 774 councils across the country should have their funds directly from federation account as it used to be and that is my position.

“If that is done, many of our people especially the youth will have one thing or the other doing and that will take them off social vices bedeviling us today as a country”, he said.

Adamu was also of the view that, “Our laws should work. We need to be guided by the rule of law. That is the kind of leadership we want and that is what we shall provide. This can take us from Egypt to promised land as a people and as a country.

“We are determined to represent the number of our people from Kurmi Mashi, Badikko, Sabon Gari and Ungwan Sanusi well in the State Assembly.

“I will open the door to teeming electorate. I will not be incommunicado. I will facilitate monthly meeting between the electorate and my office. I need their support before, during and after the 2019 election in Kaduna State”, he urged.