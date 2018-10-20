The Special Adviser to former Governor Ayo Fayose on New Media, Lere Olayinka, has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission does not have the evidence to prosecute his boss.

Olayinka said this in a statement on Friday as the detention of Fayose by the EFCC entered its fourth day.

He said the reason the EFCC had not been able to go to court was that it does not have evidence to prosecute the former-governor.

He said: “With the deafening noise that they made about the evidence of corruption in their possession and even going by the EFCC ignoble tweet of July 15, 2018, in which the commission expressed its readiness to prosecute the former governor immediately he no longer enjoyed immunity, Nigerians had expected that by now, he will be facing trial in court.

“However, because the EFCC does not have any evidence against Fayose, the commission has opted to keep him in detention so as to satisfy its paymasters whose major agenda is ‘Fayose must be kept out of circulation by whatever means.’

“If not that they are just interested in keeping him out of circulation, why is the anti-graft commission not in court to prosecute him with the ‘overwhelming evidence’ it claimed to have?

“Peter Ayodele Fayose has denied all their allegations and he won’t say anything more than what he has said on Tuesday.

“The former governor will not say more than what he has said, which is denying the EFCC allegations.

“He has also told the commission that he does not have any trust in them, having openly displayed bias against him and showed that they were persecutors instead of prosecutors.

“He is waiting to be charged to court whenever they are ready.”