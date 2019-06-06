<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peoples Democratic Party members elected to the 9th National Assembly have yet to endorse any of the All Progressives Congress members seeking to be elected the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Minority Leader of the outgoing 8th House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogor said, “Propagandists are mischievously twisting a goodwill message (issued by him on Tuesday) to imply support for one of the Speakership aspirants.”

He said while the caucus directed its members to participate in meetings and strategy sessions of the APC Speakership aspirants, it never directed them to consider voting for any of them.

He said, “Even though some confused elements in the ruling party are claiming to be ‘talking to one part of the PDP House caucus before talking to the other’, the PDP House caucus remains resolutely united, with decisive plans for strengthening democratic growth while patriotically exerting influence on the Speakership election process”.

He said the national leaders of the PDP and members of the PDP caucus would consider the national interest and take a collective decision on who to vote for on June 11 when the House was scheduled to be inaugurated.

The statement read, “In the Eid-al-Fitri message issued on Tuesday, we emphasised the significance of worthy virtues and also stated that our members may participate in meetings, strategy sessions and other activities of speakership aspirants so as to come back to the caucus with convincing assessments.

“While some publications have disseminated accurate and objective report, a few others fabricated a completely new angle with one even using a deliberately fictitious and grossly erroneous headline in a manner that suggests being used for the ruling party’s usual misinformation and propaganda.”