



Hon. Leo Ogor, the House of Representatives Minority Leader and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, has been elected for the fifth time in succession.

Ogor polled 34,000 votes to beat Joel Onowakpo, his closest rival and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, who scored 23,563 votes.

Prof. Asikadi Godwin, INEC’s returning officer for Isoko House of Representatives election, who announced the result, declared, “Leo Ogor, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby returned elected.”

Speaking to newsmen shortly after, Jay Ogor, younger brother to Leo Ogor, described the victory as God-ordained, and a reflection of the quality representation the Minority Leader had offered the Isoko people over the years.

However, APC kicked against the result, claiming it did not reflect the outcome of the election conducted on Saturday.

Silas Bowei, the APC collation agent, who refused to sign the result sheet, said there were petitions before INEC by the party against the result from Isoko North, which were not considered before results were declared.