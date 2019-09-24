<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The member representing Ibadan South-East/North-East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abass Adigun, popularly called Agboworin, has said he ended his career in the United States Navy to join politics in Nigeria.

Adigun, who is a first-time federal legislator and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, told journalists on Monday that he shunned the bright naval career because of what he saw while moving from country to country during his service.

The lawmaker explained that serving in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world made him see the feats many countries had attained through self development efforts.

Adigun said, “My experience made me take the decision to come back home and contribute meaningfully to democracy and the development of Nigeria.”

The lawmaker revealed that within his short period at the House, he had moved a motion to improve the welfare of officers and men of the military and paramilitary agencies.

Adigun said security personnel, who had laid down their lives for the peace and security of the nation, deserved the kind of welfare that would keep them committed to their pledge to keep the country safe.

He expressed the hope that the motion would be given adequate attention in preparing the 2020 budget.

Adigun also commended Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for being a listening leader, saying the attribute would help the House ventilate robust discussions at plenaries which will result in sound laws.