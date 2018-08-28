Mr Bode Ayorinde, a member of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose constituency in Ondo State, said he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of impunity in the party.

Ayorinde addressed newsmen shortly after he obtained a PDP nomination form at the state party secretariat in Akure on Tuesday.

Recall that the lawmaker was among the House of Representatives members that defected to the opposition party on July 24.

The lawmaker, who is currently serving his first term in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, said the APC had disappointed many democrats during the last congress.

“This can not be the change we voted for; I campaigned vigorously for change, but I am highly disappointed.

“I have joined the PDP to strengthen the party, strengthen democracy and development in the country,” he said.

The Ondo State PDP Chairman, Mr Clement Faboyede, who welcomed Ayorinde, assured the lawmaker of a level playing field for all members of the party.