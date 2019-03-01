



Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah, the only Christian Dapchi Girl still in the hands of Boko Haram has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election by Nigerians on the 23rd February, 2019.

Mrs. Sharibu who spoke with newsmen on phone from Dapchi also called on the President Buhari not to forget her daughter as he celebrates his victory.

Rebecca Sharibu has also appealed to Boko Haram insurgents who are still holding her daughter in captivity to release her unconditionally, just as she reminded Mr. President to fulfil his promise to rescue her daughter from the insurgents.

“I am grateful to all Nigeria who participated in the election. We are also grateful that the election was peaceful. From the beginning, people felt that there will be problem but it didn’t happen. We are also happy that the President won the election. On behalf of myself and my family, we congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and pray for God to give him the desired wisdom to rule the country.

“I want to remind the President that, as he celebrates his victory, he should not forget that Leah is still in the hands of Boko Haram. As for me, my heart is heavy because I have not seen my daughter for more than one year now. I am calling on the President to fulfill his promise of freeing my daughter from the hands of Boko Haram. My cry is still the same, today and tomorrow until I see my daughter.

“As for Boko Haram, that are still holding my daughter, I am still pleading with them to have mercy on my daughter and other captives and release them unconditionally. Boko Haram should please know that we have been subjected to psychological torture and trauma since my daughter was taken away. Please have mercy on my daughter (broke into tears),” Mrs. Sharibu said.

The Nation recalled that Leah, along with other over 100 girls were whisked away from their hostel at Government Girls Science Technical College Dapchi by Boko Haram on the 16th Febuary, 2018. While her mates were released a month later and other died, Leah was however held back by the insurgents on the allegations that she refused to denounce her Christian fate.

Though the Federal Government has consistently promised to rescue the girl, it is now over a year that the promise has not come to pass.