



The head of ECOWAS Election Observers Mission to Nigeria, Madam Ellen Jonhson-Sirleaf, on Saturday led a delegation of election monitors to many polling stations in Abuja.

She was at Durumi II, Primary School which had one polling unit with eight voting point.

Jonhson-Sirleaf, who arrived the polling unit at about 8:55am waited patiently until the first female voter Mrs Comfort Akale, cast the first ballot at the polling unit at about 9:50.am.

She left the polling unit at 10:5.am as a huge crowd of voters besieged the units.

Some voters expressed their disappointment over the delay in the commencement of the voting process.

They attributed the delay on the inability of INEC officials to arrive the venue on time.

Daniel Chukwu, said: ”I came here since 7:30.am and this is 10:40.am we have not make any progress” he said.

Ailemen Edith, another voter, said she was unable to cast her vote as at 10:35.am due to the problem she had in transferring her voter’s card from Wuse II to DurumiII polling unit.

”I transferred my voters registration point from WuseII to DurumiII in 2018 only to find out that my name is not captured in Durumi voters register.

”Though, I am not the only one that is affected but the INEC officials told us stay aside, that they will attend to us later” she said.

NAN reports that the card readers were functional at the Durumi polling unit.

However, in Apo legislative Quarters polling unit, there were no INEC officials at venue as at 7:30am, except NYSC members.