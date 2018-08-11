A Lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Ugochukwu Osuagwu, has called on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to obey court order by presenting himself before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on August 14.

Osuagwu pointed out that disobedience to obey court orders and disrespect for the judiciary was a call for anarchy.

He said it would be wrong for Federal Government appointees to disobey court orders when the country is under a democractic rule.

The lawyer spoke against the background of the order of Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which on Wednesday, August 1, ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and bring Yakubu to court for refusing to obey a valid order of the court.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Osuagwu explained that there were three orders issued by Justice Pam requesting that the INEC Chairman should appear before him.

The lawyer, who viewed the disobedience of INEC Chairman as the highest form of disrespect to a competent court, noted that the application for stay of proceedings by Yakubu filed before the court was already dismissed by the court.

He said, “With the coming of Administration of Criminal Justice Act Section 306, there is no more Provision for a lawyer or litigant to file an application for stay of proceedings. It has been prohibited.

“I am worried that in spite of this act Yakubu did not show up even when the motion has been dismissed. By the time we don’t obey Court orders, we are calling for anarchy. If we don’t respect our judiciary we are calling for crisis.

“So, I want to use this period to appeal to Prof. Yakubu so that he has a date with the court for August 14. He cannot be superior to Nigeria. The Constitution which set up the court also established INEC.”