A house of Representatives aspirant for Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency, Mr. Charles Ugwu, yesterday, said the term ‘constituency project’ was a design by lawmakers to remain relevant in their various constituencies.

He said there was need for constitutional amendment that could make it compulsory for every part of the country to benefit from government projects, so as to reduce the pressure for constituency projects by lawmakers and make them concentrate on lawmaking.

Speaking, yesterday, shortly after declaring his intention to return to the seat he left 11 years ago, Ugwu lamented that lawmakers were now judged by the number of constituency projects they attracted while in service, and not based on their contributions to making laws that could strengthen institutions.