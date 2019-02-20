



A former Federal Lawmaker, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has urged Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to take allegations of bribe against some of his officials serious.

Faparusi while speaking reporters in Ado-Ekiti urged Nigerians not to despair by the INEC’s action, saying the postponement afforded them the opportunity to display patriotism and save Nigerians from being governed by bad leaders.

Bamidele, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that this became necessary since the credibility of this election is paramount to President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community.

“Allegations that bribes were offered to RECs and party members were recruited for the conduct of elections were too grave to be discountenanced, so INEC must probe these accusations and do the needful to save our nation from the embarrassment of conducting polls that would be rejected locally and globally.

Faparusi appealed to INEC to hearken to the voice of APC Chairman, Com Adams Oshiomhole, that all Resident Electoral Commissioners that had allegedly been bribed to compromise the elections must be reshuffled.

The APC chieftain added the commission should probe into the allegation raised by former Edo Governor that most of the ad hoc staff recruited in PDP controlled states by INEC were card-carrying members of the main opposition party.

“INEC should think more about the message passed and forget whether it was made by leaders of a political party. By the way, Oshiomhole was known not to be flippant with statements and whatever he might have said regarding these must be treated with dispatch”

He said it was wrong and wicked for the commission to have kept Nigerians in the dark up till the eve of the elections before announcing the deferment, describing this as a serious betrayal of public trust by INEC.

“INEC knew since Wednesday, February 13 that the logistic problems it was encountering had become so high that conducting elections under such circumstance was no longer realizable.”

“Feelers from the Commission said even as at Thursday, INEC had not taken delivery of ballot papers, result sheets and other sensitive materials for many states of the federation.

“But because of its promise that the commission won’t tinker with the dates of elections, Prof Yakubu decided to forge ahead. He thought they could pull through when those materials were delivered on Thursday night.

“It was on Friday evening when all logistic procedure failed that it dawned on INEC that the conduct of elections was no longer feasible and embraced the option of postponement at that level.

“My contention is that we expected Prof. Yakubu t to have briefed Nigerians on the actions being taken and problems being encountered to prepare their minds ahead before that disappointing postponement. To me, the inability to do this made the action looked like a betrayal of trust”.