The House of Representatives member-elect for Apapa Federal Constituency, Mufutau Egberongbe, has urged Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to concentrate on governance and eschew politicking.

Mr Egberongbe gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, took the oaths of office on Wednesday at a well-attended ceremony.

According to Mr Egberongbe, Mr Sanwo-Olu has been an integral part of the vision for a greater Lagos since the time on former governor Bola Tinubu.

“My advice for him – Sanwo-Olu is that he should concentrate on governance and less of politicking because politics itself has a way of disrupting focus,” the lawmaker-elect said.

“He should remain focused, be more focused on governance and let the leaders of the party continue their politicking.

“It is only until recent times that we attempt to match politics and governance, whereas they are two different things.

“Your job will speak for you and it will endear you to the minds of the populace. He should continue on his job in tandem with the policies of the party and respect the party leaders.’’

He urged the new governor to do his best and leave the rest.

“Sanwo-Olu has been part of the dream, the concept and the idea of a new Lagos.

“I don’t expect less from him than to hit the ground running. I know he’s going to do well,’’ he said.

The Rep-elect said that the governor had enough tutelage from the Tinubu school for ideas, policies, principles and the road maps.

Mr Egberongbe also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use his second tenure to work on security, education, job creation, electricity and infrastructural development.

“There is a lot to be done as far as the security of this nation is concerned. The primary responsibility of government as entrenched in the constitution remains welfare and security of lives and properties.

“No economy thrives in an unsecured atmosphere will lead to political and economic stability. We cannot discuss the economy in isolation of security.

“I think more measures in terms of stiffer penalties should be put in place to assuage this issue of kidnapping that is seriously thriving in our nation.

“It is high time we began to use technology, street lights with CCTVs to monitor movements of people and nib in the bud such nefarious activities,’’ he said.

He urged the president to encourage cottage industry to tackle unemployment, saying “ we need to do more on infrastructure, electricity, roads, housing to jump-start the economy.

“I am thinking also that we should begin to look at our school curriculum too. Our curriculum should be such that would be in tandem with our society needs.

“Enough of literal certificates. Let’s do more on professional and technical education,’’ he said.