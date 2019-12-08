<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government has earmarked a sum of N89,300,000 for emergency repairs of Oyo/Iseyin road in Oyo State in the 2020 budget.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Oyo Federal Constituency, Prince Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi (Skimeh), disclosed this at the weekend at a town hall meeting held at Atiba Hall in Oyo town.

At the town hall meeting tagged ‘Feed Backs’, Adeniyii disclosed that a sum of N364,720,000 was earmarked for the dualisaton of Ibadan/Ilorin (section 11), Oyo/Ogbomoso road.

An additional N66, 168,859, he stated, was set aside for emergency repairs of five washout and critical failed section along Ibadan/Ilorin road, Oyo/Ogbomoso section.

According to him, “N14,168,859 was earmarked for the reinstatement of washout of Ojongbodu/Eleja village along Iseyin road, N187,281,581 for the general maintenance of Gbongan/Iwo) Awe/Oyo roads, while a sum of N14, 168, 899 was approved for the construction of reinforced concrete walls and reinstatement of critical washout pavement along Oyo/Ogbomoso road.”

Adeyemi, who is a son of the Alaafin of Oyo, further hinted that N67,680,000 was set aside for the construction of skills acquisition centre at Akinmoorin town in the Afijio local government area, while a sum of N120,825,000 was made available for the construction of mini sports centres across the country, including the ancient town of Oyo.

On the N1.2billlion ecological fund released to Oyo metroplois by the federal government last year, the federal legislator, who said that the funds were being judiciously utilised, enumerated the ongoing projects to include, Boroboro, Oyagbe/School of Science and Koso roads (Atiba); Oloko meje, Odedele besides Nasfat school, Kosobo, and Olokomeje bridge (Oyo East); Ilora (Afijio); Celestial Church area and Obananko two bridges (Oyo West).

Earlier, chairman of Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, who stressed the imperative of stewardship and accountability for political office holders, lauded the federal lawmaker for what he described as ‘his pragmatism, proactiveness and visionary instincts’.