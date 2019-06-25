<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Immediate past Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pally Iriase, has expressed sadness over refusal of the Edo State Government to open the Otuo General Hospital for public use.

Hon Iriase said he was sad because he attracted equipment worth over N200m to make the hospital functional but the state government refused to open the hospital.

Iriase who spoke to newsmen at his country home in Otuo, Owan East local government, said many locals have died due to lack of health care facilities.

He said leadership crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly was a shame.

Iriase urged lawmakers in the state assembly to be wary of trading of its independence.

He stated that those who want to assume leadership position should be able to talk to other members instead of basing it on external influence.

According to him, “I feel sad that my people are dying needlessly. The hospital is equipped but the question is why the state government refused to open it for my people to have quality healthcare.

“The Otuo General Hospital should be made functional. The utter neglect of the hospital is a shame.

“The National Assembly has given independence to the state legislators. The members must be wary of trading off their independence. What is happening at the Edo State House of Assembly is a shame.”

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, had earlier blamed lack of manpower as reasons for not opening the Otuo General hospital.