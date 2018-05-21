President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, says the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is paranoid.

Onochie was reacting to some comments made by Wike when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday.

While on the programme, the governor alleged that “federal might” was being used against him in the state.

“Some many strategies have been mapped out. They have asked EFCC to monitor the accounts of the states I don’t have a problem with it, if they respect the rule of law, if they obey court orders before I came in there were judgements against EFCC in the state financial activities which they have appealed and they have not been set aside that judgement,” Wike had said.

“These are strategies mapped out, they want to make sure that you are the level that you can’t operate as a state.”

But in a series of tweets, Onochie said the country’s laws must be changed to give citizens the rights to demand mental assessment of their leaders.

“The @sunrisedailynow team are asking all the right questions, but they are dealing with Gov. Nyesom Wike aren’t they!

“He’s a man haunted by the blood of the innocent he has shed since 2015. To survive, the people of Rivers state must come together to uproot this paranoid governor.

“It’s sad that a man who should be receiving care, sympathy and attention in a health institution is sitting as a governor of Rivers state. Our laws must be changed to give citizens the rights to demand mental assessment of their leaders. Sadly, the people of Ekiti lived through it.”

When contacted, Simeon Nwakaudu, media aide of Wike, declined to comment on Onochie’s tweets.