A member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of Buhari Campaign Organisation for 2019 presidential election, Hon. Latep Dabang, has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only Nigerian leader that has confronted headlong those who looted Nigeria’s treasury without fear of harassment.

Dabang also noted that President Buhari has made significant efforts to navigate the country out the prevailing security challenges, turbulent economy and corruption that has given the country a bad name.

Hon. Dabang, who is Plateau State APC chairman, said this, on Thursday, when he received the Citizens Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative Lagos, at the APC secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said President Buhari’s war against corruption was not selective, neither was it religious or political as being alleged by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Accroding to Dabang, “As Nigeria is struggling to come out of recession, insecurity and dreaded corruption, President Buhari is the only Nigerian President that has shown significant efforts towards addressing these menace.”

He urged Nigerians to mobilise themselves and vote massively for President Buhari in 2019 for a sustained fight against those who have looted the treasury of the country.

Dabang said with President Buhari at the helm of affairs of the country beyond 2019, the nation would become a place where the less privilege persons would partake in the distribution of national cake.

He said past government officials who are currently standing trial before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not look at their trial as political because the President is determined to end corruption in the country for the masses to enjoy dividends of democracy.